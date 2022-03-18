Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

