Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Cut by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.9% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

