Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $275.59 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

