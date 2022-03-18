Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $82.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

