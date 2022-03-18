Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $234.84. 26,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,780. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

