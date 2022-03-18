Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.13

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 158213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
