Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.13

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 158213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.