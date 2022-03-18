Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lowered by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 44,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,844,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

