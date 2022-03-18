Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is WT Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

WT Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.

VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

