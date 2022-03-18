Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $405.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

