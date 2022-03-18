Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Trimmed by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after buying an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,826,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $147.06 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

