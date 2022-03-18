Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 447.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $191.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.31.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

