Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Lifted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $191.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

