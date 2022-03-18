Veil Market Cap Tops $1.00 Million (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $213.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,619.75 or 0.99900908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00067755 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00233891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.00284422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010797 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00030807 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

