Veriti Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 469,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.72 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.