Veriti Management LLC Purchases 842 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

