Veriti Management LLC Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.39 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

