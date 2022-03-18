Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bruker by 3,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after purchasing an additional 583,906 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after buying an additional 451,147 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 110.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,378,000 after purchasing an additional 433,373 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

BRKR stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Bruker Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.