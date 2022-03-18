Veriti Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $73.35 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

