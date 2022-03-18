Veriti Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

