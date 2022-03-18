Veriti Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Corning by 19.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Corning by 13.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

