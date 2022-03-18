Verus Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after buying an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

