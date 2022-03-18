Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($3.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.18) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,679,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388 over the last three months.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

