Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Director Burt A. Adelman Acquires 4,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VERV opened at $23.17 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,140,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

