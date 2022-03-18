VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.39. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 983,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

