Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.19 ($124.38).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at €93.41 ($102.65) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.29. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($97.58).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.