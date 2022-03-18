Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VIRX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 10,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,970. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,368,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 283,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 629.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

