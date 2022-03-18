Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $236.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.36. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $203.76 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 38.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,103,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,884,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after buying an additional 38,640 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

