Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:VSH opened at $19.85 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Vishay Intertechnology (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.