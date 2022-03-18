VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.77.

VMW opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.11.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 242,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,816 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

