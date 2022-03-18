Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of VNA stock traded up €0.88 ($0.97) during trading on Friday, hitting €47.32 ($52.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,534,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

