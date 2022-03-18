Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 797,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 57,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

