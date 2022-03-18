VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 9,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,761. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

