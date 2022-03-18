W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00.

TDG opened at $663.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.10 and its 200-day moving average is $628.34. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

