W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 788,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

WRB stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

