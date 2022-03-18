Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($178.92).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €149.75 ($164.56) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €133.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.14. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.