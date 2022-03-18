Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $148.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of WD opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.20. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.34.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $39,653,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,083,000 after buying an additional 100,326 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

