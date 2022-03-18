Warburg Research Reiterates “€116.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($145.60) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.37 ($132.27).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €104.25 ($114.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €107.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.97. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.