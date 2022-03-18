Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRBY. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,436. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

