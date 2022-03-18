Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $36.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.