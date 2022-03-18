Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to report sales of $47.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.34 million and the lowest is $47.22 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $69.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $208.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $215.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $227.99 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $239.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of WRE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 128.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 74.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 77,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

