Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $249.68

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.68 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($3.09). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 234,106 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Watkin Jones from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watkin Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.40 ($3.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £616.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

In related news, insider Sarah Sergeant purchased 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £24,676 ($32,088.43).

Watkin Jones Company Profile (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

