Wealth Architects LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,367,000 after purchasing an additional 660,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,426,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

