Wealth Architects LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.69. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

