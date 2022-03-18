Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 14,580 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

