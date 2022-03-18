Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,014,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after buying an additional 70,993 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.