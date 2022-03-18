Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $221.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

