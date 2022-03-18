Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,077,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 921,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of WEBJF opened at $4.67 on Friday. Webjet has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Get Webjet alerts:

About Webjet (Get Rating)

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.