Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,077,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 921,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of WEBJF opened at $4.67 on Friday. Webjet has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.
