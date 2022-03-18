Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Federal Signal (FSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2022 – Federal Signal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Federal Signal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Federal Signal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2022 – Federal Signal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2022 – Federal Signal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2022 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $33.83 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 31.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

