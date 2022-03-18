Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently:

3/7/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00.

3/4/2022 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/4/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00.

2/24/2022 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisition of Inphi Corporation is boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,500,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

