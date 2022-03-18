Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $73.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. Devon Energy has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

